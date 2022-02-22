Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WITH LAKE EFFECT BANDS POSSIBLE TODAY... ...FRIGID LOW TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK.... * Scattered snow showers continue today as a broad area of low pressure moves overhead. This could also allow lake effect bands to form on the southern side of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake where localized heavier snowfall rates and accumulations are possible. Most snow showers will begin to taper off tonight. * As a cold air mass moves in, light and powdery snow could be prone to blowing and drifting with reductions in visibility possible. The cold temperatures could also keep area roads and walkways snow covered and icy. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions before heading out. * A cold air mass will give us the potential to see some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temperatures, with below zero temperatures in colder Sierra valleys. Overnight lows look to be coldest tonight and Wednesday night, especially Wednesday night as skies begin to clear out. High temperatures through Wednesday are unlikely to get out of the 30s, even in the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains.