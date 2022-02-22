A new resource to expand and streamline child care services across Nevada launched in Las Vegas today with a Reno location coming later this year.
Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center (CCSC) offers a one-stop hub for new and existing child care providers to get help navigating licensing, connecting parents with services and benefits, and collaborating with industry peers.
In collaboration with other local organizations and coordination from The Children’s Cabinet with funding from the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, CCSC will offer statewide support to child care providers and families.
In addition to the Las Vegas location, information can be found at NevadaChildCare.org and a Reno location will open later this year.
“I am so proud of this collaboration and the work that has been done to support families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Child care providers of all types now have one location to access resources, support, and information needed to operate a business and provide the highest quality care to the families they serve.”
CCSC offers provider resources, financial assistance options, child care subsidy assistance, child care licensing assistance and access to business tools through a partnership with Wonderschool as well as supportive services and tools through Candelen.