Effective immediately, claimants using the Unemployment Insurance Filing System should expect to see a new chatbot.
The chatbot will help answer questions, simplify complex language and help users understand unemployment programs. The feature will be available on the bottom right corner of the “For UI Claimants” tab in ui.nv.gov
“The chatbot will allow more people to receive their benefits in a timely manner and reduce the number of calls at our call centers,” said Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Nancy St. Clair. “While it will not look up specific claim information, it will make the experience much easier for those looking for help.”
This resource will help claimants navigate through the unemployment process and increase application accuracy.
DETR says its Unemployment Insurance Support Services (UISS) will monitor questions received, helping the division understand the equity challenges that need to be addressed through customer feedback.
(DETR contributed to this report.)