We have new details regarding the officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno earlier this week.
Police now tell us the man was believed to be reaching for a gun when shots were fired.
It happened Monday near Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive just before 10:45 a.m.
Reno Police say they were initially responding to a disturbance call.
When they got there, they say a man, identified as Brandon Allan, had a knife in his hand and a handgun in his waistband.
According to the police report, officers told him several times to drop the knife, but they say he walked away from them and that's when they say Allan moved his hand towards his gun. It was later found that that weapon, was an air soft gun.
Two officers then fired their weapons. Allan was hit by the bullets and taken to the hospital - his condition is unknown.
Sparks Police are leading the investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, the investigation will be submitted to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office for review.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Sparks Police Detective Division at (775) 353-2225 or call/text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.