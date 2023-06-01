The Nevada Department of Agriculture has issued new health certificate requirements for horses, cattle, swine, sheep and goats entering the state.
The NDA says any livestock animal from a state where Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) has been diagnosed or visiting an infected state and then returning to Nevada, must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) noting them to be free of signs of VSV.
“Protecting our animal industry is our top priority,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “It’s important that we monitor for these animal diseases and take action, including issuing new entry requirements, to prevent impacts to animals and our agriculture industry.”
VSV is a viral disease that can cause blisters on horses, cattle, swine, sheep and goats. While it can be spread to humans and it’s important to use personal protective equipment and practice good sanitation when handling infected animals, there are currently no active cases in Nevada.
Animal owners should work with their CVI-issuing veterinarian to ensure these new entry requirements are being met.
The full requirements are available on the NDA website and read:
NEW ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR STATES WITH VSV DIAGNOSIS 5/19/2023
Currently, all horses, cattle, swine, sheep, and goats from a state where Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) has been diagnosed, or visiting an infected state and then returning to Nevada, except those moving directly to slaughter, must be accompanied by a CVI that includes the statement:
“I have examined all the animals identified on this certificate within seven (7) days of shipment date and have found them to be free from signs of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV). During the last fourteen (14) days, these animals have not been exposed to VSV nor located on a VSV confirmed or a VSV suspected premises.”
(Nevada Department of Agriculture)