Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is launching a new senior citizen program to provide housing and community activities
The Golden Connections program provide 28 qualified seniors with low-income HUD housing apartments.
Catholic Charities says they're seeing 30-40 seniors evicted every month.
"They may have had an apartment that they've been in for a very long time. Their spouse has passed away, their rents have gone up, inflation is really hammering them and they're losing their housing,” says Marie Baxter/CEO, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
The program will also provide case management, connecting seniors to services offered through their resource hub.
Community events include music, gardening and games.
Golden Connections will also offer case management and access to the services offered through the Resource Hub operated by Catholic Charities at the Fourth Street location.
The program will also have a driver providing scheduled rides to doctor appointments and necessary services based on availability.
Seniors who are interested in additional information are encouraged to call Shannon Cain at 775-322-7073 ext. 803.