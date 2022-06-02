U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kristina Swallow, and other business, labor, and community leaders this week to announce the official start of the I-15/Tropicana Design-Build project.
“The I-15/Tropicana Interchange project is one of the most impactful projects in Nevada history,” said Director Swallow Tuesday at a kick-off event overlooking the project footprint from Allegiant Stadium.
The multi-year, $305-million project, which will create more than 4,600 jobs, was funded in part with money from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Biden in 2021.
“We’re improving a road design that was set up long before Las Vegas looked the way that it did,” Buttigieg said. “Modernizing this intersection is going to help more people to get to where they need to go more safely, more efficiently and more reliably.”
The Tropicana/I-15 interchange opened more than 60 years ago and though it has been updated several times it has outlived its useful life. Gov. Sisolak noted the improvements are going to reduce crashes and improve mobility at the gateway to the Las Vegas Strip.
He also touted the nearly $30-million for the project that comes from the IIJA.
"We're going to see 2.7 billion dollars heading (to Nevada) just for the highway piece alone in federal funding in the next five years," he said.