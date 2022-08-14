Drivers will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Aug. 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 28 and 431 near Incline Village.
From Aug. 15 through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane overnight from 8p.m-8a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings on State Route 28 near Memorial Point scenic overlook north of Sand Harbor State Park.
Traffic flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.
Travel lanes will be open Fridays at noon through 8p.m. Sunday evenings.
While the majority of delays will be minimal, drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes. An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point lookout is being reinforced. Periodic lane closures have been in place over the past week for construction staging.
The new lane closures join these continuing traffic restrictions as part of the project:
- Intermittent single lane closures will continue 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28 south of Sand Harbor State Park as drainage improvements are made, reducing pooling water on the roadway and enhancing water quality before reaching Lake Tahoe.
- Single lane closures will continue 3 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 3 a.m.-noon Fridays on sections of SR 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from the summit to the SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village as crews repave and improve roadside barrier rail. Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited 24-7 from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose ski resort and Incline Village. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.
Construction during the 2022 season will include:
- ITS conduit line installation – SR 28 from Nevada/California border to south in front of the casinos, and from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch
- Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage
- Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe
- Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses
- An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced
- Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe
- SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit:
- Repaving eight miles of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced
- Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail
- Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened
For additional information, please visit InclineHighways.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 560-0402, e-mail InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)