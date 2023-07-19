The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) appointed interim CEO Jerleen Bryant to be their permanent CEO last week, and she tells us big changes are coming.
The biggest change she's making affects how the community can see the dogs up for adoption.
Until now, it was done by appointment only and you could only see one pet at a time, but she tells us things are going to change.
"We are going to be opening our dog adoption floor back up to the public, that's probably the biggest change," Bryant said. "So, we're not ready to announce that date just yet, but it is coming soon, and we will be sharing that with our community."
With the adoption floor opening soon, Bryant is hoping to get more dogs a forever home to ease the capacity at the shelter.
She says adoption numbers are good right now as they had over 740 total in June.
While opening the floor is a big change, she is going to be looking into everything to see where the Humane Society can be better.
"Frankly, every aspect of Nevada Humane Society is being evaluated right now to see where we can make improvements to help NHS excellent shining star in animal welfare," Bryant said.
When Bryant was first appointed to interim CEO, she was also offered the permanent position.
While she was skeptical at first, it was the staff and environment that changed her mind.
"At about the two week mark I told the board, yeah I'm interested in staying permanently we have a great organization, it's in a great community," Bryant said. "We have a caring staff and I want to help this organization be the best it could possibly be."
Over the past few months, allegations were made against previous CEO, Greg Hall, but Bryant says the investigation is no longer an issue for NHS.
"I would say not," Bryant said. "I think it was a very challenging time for our staff, of course. They care deeply about this organization. There certainly was some strong accusations that were made. I think there was some validity there and then there were some accusations that were embellished and weren't accurate."
Bryant said that first being interim CEO helped to ease the transition as she got a chance to learn the staff and procedures to better understand what needed to be changed.