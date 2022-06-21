For the first time in more than 12 years, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority is increasing the public parking rates at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
The roughly $2/day increase will be implemented based on airport industry standards for airports of our size, with a third-party consultant as a guide on this change.
RTAA says a record number of non-stop destinations (27+) and airlines (13) demonstrate the need for the airport to continue to invest in our infrastructure. All money that comes from parking fees is invested back into the airport.
Remember to check our real-time parking availability tool at www.renoairport.com and arrive two hours before your flight.
The updated parking rates go into effect on July 1. Any vehicles that enter RNO public parking before 12:00 a.m. on July 1 will be charged at the old rate.
(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)