Lyon County deputies have released new photos of the woman who was possibly kidnapped from the Fernley Walmart on Saturday.

Deputies say 18-year-old Naomi Irion was last seen in the store's parking lot, inside her car last Saturday morning.

The new photos show Irion on the morning she was last seen and also include the suspect. Deputies say they are working on getting better photos of the person.

Previous video surveillance showed that person walking from a nearby 'homeless camp' looking in cars.

The unknown person then gets into the driver's seat of Irion's Mercury Sable and then leaves with her in the passenger seat.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered leading investigators to believe Naomi’s disappearance was suspicious in nature.

Her 1992 blue Sable has a Nevada license plate of 595T37 was located in a industrial park in Fernley.

The first vehicle photo with the plate is Naomi's actual vehicle. The second vehicle photo is a stock photo and not her actual car.

If you have any information, contact Lyon County Sheriff's Office with case number 22ly01068 at 775-463-6620.