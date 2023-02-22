New renovations are coming soon to Teglia's Paradise Park!
The almost 60-year-old park has seen many phases of improvements throughout the years, and now it will get a brand-new playground and restroom area.
The playground will have new structures like zip lines and a merry-go-round, and it will also have new shaded benches, picnic tables, and sidewalks.
The City of Reno says the project will bring new life and energy to the park for all ages to enjoy.
The park improvements are expected to be completed by July 2023.