Officials at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport tell us one of their newest runways is not in use due to pavement issues.
The left parallel runway at the airport was closed after officials noticed the pavement on the surface was flaking.
The runway which was completed in late 2021, was designed for most aircraft including special operations.
In 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded $14.6 million to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction as well as runway lighting improvements.
It is unknown at this when the runway could reopen.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.