UPDATE March 19th, 2022:

Lyon County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video from the WalMart parking lot where Naomi was reportedly last seen.

The footage shows the suspect standing in front of the Walmart entrance, pacing the east side of the building, before walking toward the front of cars with their headlights on.

Authorities say this footage was recorded minutes before Naomi was abducted.

If you were in the east WalMart parking lot between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on March 12th, 2022 and have not been contacted by law enforcement, please reach out to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 775-463-6620, Secret Witness of Nevada at (775) 322-4900 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.

___________________________________________________________

Authorities have released a new flyer for missing woman Naomi Irion, who was possibly kidnapped near a Fernley Walmart last weekend.

This new flyer includes physical description information.

Authorities told a cell phone ping has led officers to the Wadsworth area; they will search from there all the way to where her car was found in an industrial park in Fernley. A helicopter is also expected to join the search soon.

She was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic company shirt, gray cardigan sweater, gray pants, brown boots and was carrying a black purse. Her iPhone, a model 10 or 11, remains missing.

She is 5’11” tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has green eyes. Her hair is currently dyed black and she has a septum piercing and smiley face tattoo on her right ankle.

On Thursday, Lyon County deputies announced that they are working with the Pyramid Lake Police Department and the FBI near Highway 427 in Wadsworth searching for evidence related to the disappearance of Naomi Irion.

They asked the public to stay away from the area as not to damage any evidence.

-------------------------------------------------------

The family of a missing Fernley woman made a public plea on Thursday for her safe return.

They spoke at a press conference where they thanked the community for their support.

Authorities say they are still looking for 18-year-old Naomi Irion who was last seen in the Walmart parking lot, inside her car last Saturday morning.

On Thursday, authorities thanked the Fernley community for their help. Her family members also spoke and said that they are in contact with police about the case's progression.

The family is asking the public for help and has planned a coordinated search effort that will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 11 A.M. beginning at Terrible's Travel Center and Casino located at 480 Truck Inn Way in Fernley.

On Friday, supporters gathered at the Round Table Pizza in Fernley to make signs to post around town in hopes of someone recognizing Irion's photo and calling police with information.

The newest released photos show Irion on the morning she was last seen and also include a person of interest.

The investigation now indicates that the suspect may be driving a dark 2020 or newer Chevrolet, 2500, High Country 4-Door Pickup Truck.

Authorities say the forensic evidence collected by investigators show that her disappearance is 'suspicious' in nature and that the driver of the truck "has a direct connection to her disappearance and her current whereabouts."

Previous video surveillance showed that person walking from a nearby 'homeless camp' looking in cars.

The unknown person then gets into the driver's seat of Irion's Mercury Sable and then leaves with her in the passenger seat.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered leading investigators to believe Naomi’s disappearance was suspicious in nature.

Her 1992 blue Sable has a Nevada license plate of 595T37 was located in a industrial park in Fernley and has since been searched and forensically analyzed.

The first vehicle photo with the plate is Naomi's actual vehicle. The second vehicle photo is a stock photo and not her actual car.

If you have any information, contact Lyon County Sheriff's Office with case number 22ly01068 at 775-463-6620, or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.