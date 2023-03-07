A new tequila lounge is opening up in the heart of midtown Reno this month.
Tequila Catador will be home to more than 500 bottles of tequila and serve gourmet Mexican food for lunch and dinner.
While they haven't announced what their hours of operation will be, you'll be able to find the lounge on South Virginia Street and Saint Lawernce Avenue.
A sign is already up above the building.
They also say they're looking to hire for a couple of positions which include bartender, server and line cook.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here: (1) Tequila Catador | Reno NV | Facebook