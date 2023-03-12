...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt
is expected to continue through the early afternoon and subside
slowly through this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada,
including the following counties and independent city, in east
central California, Alpine, El Dorado, Mono, Nevada and Placer. In
western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and
Washoe.
* WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor to moderate flooding along creeks and streams as
well as in low-lying, poor drainage and agricultural areas. Most
mainstem rivers have begun to recede with the exception of
portions of the Carson River near Carson, the Walker River near
Snyder Lane, and the Middle Fork Feather River near Portola. Even
as rivers recede, high flows can still be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 134 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated rain and snowmelt.
This may continue to result in urban and small stream
flooding.
- Impacts of localized flooding and debris flows across area
roadways across Mineral and Mono counties are ongoing. Be
sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest
information on road closures.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
.Heavy rain with elevated snow levels are expected to renew the risk
of flooding Tuesday morning through Wednesday, mostly in areas below
approximately 7000 feet. Areas of primary concern are small creeks
and streams, and areas with poor or obstructed drainage, including
areas impacted by flooding recently. Mainstem river flooding is not
currently forecast, but minor to moderate river flooding can not be
ruled out especially in lower elevation basins, and in areas that
experienced recent flooding. Flooding is unlikely in Pershing County.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following
areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern
Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Mono County. In Nevada, Greater
Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and
Southern Lyon Counties and Western Nevada Basin and Range
including Pyramid Lake.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams and other low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Flooding may occur in mountain urban areas due to deep snow
confining flow and restricting drainage. Runoff exceeding drainage
capacity is expected to impact roads, agricultural areas, and poor
drainage areas. Very high flows will continue on the Carson River
both above and below Lahontan Reservoir. Terminal Lakes will see
additional rises.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in
elevations below approximately 7000 feet. Although this
atmospheric river appears to be slightly cooler and maybe not
quite as wet as last Friday's storm, runoff will respond more
rapidly due to primed low elevation snowpack, current high
river and stream flows, and saturated ground conditions.
Expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced
flood impacts. Significant river rises are expected. Mainstem
river flooding is not currently forecast, but minor to
moderate river flooding can not be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor weather and river forecasts and be alert for possible flood
warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action, and take advantage of relatively quiet weather today
and Monday to prepare.
&&
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible. Wind prone areas along US-395 from Susanville to
Washoe Valley to Crowley Lake and along US-95 near Walker Lake
could see gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon
Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-
Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including
Pyramid Lake.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will also be heavy rain and high
elevation snow throughout the region. This may act to weaken
winds speeds at times, before stronger wind gusts come seemingly
out of nowhere.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow
these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by
making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power
outage.
&&