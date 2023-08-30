Drivers in south Reno may have noticed some traffic changes along Rio Wrangler, near the new school, JWood Raw Elementary. This school opened just three weeks ago and has significantly changed nearby traffic patterns.
Some of the biggest changes, are a new school zone and crosswalk.
"On behalf of all the school board trustees we are asking motorists to please slow down," said Beth Smith, President of the Washoe County School Board. "We have 60,000 students departing and arriving at school each and every day and keeping them safe is a shared responsibility."
Damonte Ranch High School isn't the only school zone now where drivers are expected to stay under fifteen miles per hour.
The City of Reno, Washoe County School District, and the Reno Police Department are teaming up to raise awareness of pedestrian safety at the newest school in the region.
n an effort to ensure that drivers are aware of the new traffic safety additions, construction boards have been set up to notify drivers of the new school zone, trees have been trimmed back so all traffic signs are clearly visible, and soon another overhead crosswalk will be put in.
Reno Ward 2 councilmember Naomi Duerr recently donated money to the parent teacher organization at JWood Raw from her discretionary funds to cover the costs of protective equipment.
"One of the things that I was able to do was buy safety vests, buy handheld stop signs, and also handheld flags so that kids can carry the flags, parents can hold up the stop signs, and everyone will be safer," said Duerr.
Drivers are asked to slow down and look out for traffic signs and pedestrians in this area. Otherwise, you could face up to a $900 fine for speeding in a school zone.