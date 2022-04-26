The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is hosting a new, week-long summer camp for high school-aged and incoming college freshman Native American Indian youth to provide resources and support aimed at getting more students on a path to attend college and earn degrees.
The American Indian/Alaska Native College Prep Camp will be held June 6 – 10 at the Nevada State 4-H Camp in South Lake Tahoe.
There will be activities to help the youth build self-esteem and see that attending college is an attainable goal.
“The camp will help address some of the stresses that are causing American Indian students to not apply to college or complete degrees,” Daniel Coen, American Indian student coordinator for Extension, said. “A lot of these students come from a tight-knit community, so we want to help them and their families with the transition and changes that come with attending college.”
The camp will also feature speakers and presentations from colleges and departments across the University, including the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources and the College of Engineering, as well as the Experiment Station’s Desert Farming Initiative.
Being at the Nevada State 4-H Camp set on the shores of Lake Tahoe, there will also be time set aside for some outdoor recreational activities and social interaction.
The camp costs $170 per student, and includes food, daily camp fees and an event t-shirt. Registration closes June 1, and can be done online at UNR, CABNR - American Indian College Prep Camp Tickets, Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite