Nevada State Parks just finished building a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake.
State and park leaders celebrated the end of construction with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The new facilities are expected to offer new programming opportunities as well as serve as a base for ranger led hikes and tours.
“It's making it even more accessible and available for people like young children from schools or field trips can really come here and learn about the environment and be a part of protecting Lake Tahoe,” says Kimberly Chevallier, Environmental Improvement Division Chief, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
If you aren't familiar - this is where the new improvements are.
Park officials are teasing more projects like this especially along the highway corridors.
They say the ultimate goal is to improve public access for residents and visitors.