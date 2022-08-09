Washoe County School District's new superintendent is getting ready to present her entry plan to trustees.
Dr. Susan Enfield is scheduled to outline her plan titled ‘A New Chapter for WCSD’ on Tuesday.
According to the meeting's agenda, the plan has three focus points.
One is about getting back to the basics of making sure all students are known, challenged and supported to succeed.
The second point is about building trust, which includes with families and the community.
The third point focuses on creating a healthy, supportive and resilient school system. This is to ensure all staff are valued, engaged and successful.
The public meeting is at 2 pm over at the school district's administrative office at 425 East Ninth Street. It will also be livestreamed at this link.
We're also expecting an update on staffing levels expected this upcoming school year.
Written public comments may be submitted before and during the meeting at publiccomments@washoeschools.net