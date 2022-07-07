After a cooler than normal 4th of July you may be itching to go swimming at Lake Tahoe. For some, 80 degrees is too cold to go swimming, and that was the temperature this past weekend even in Reno. Highs were only in the 60’s and 70’s over the holiday weekend at Tahoe. This is not that unheard of though. According to climate, Tahoe City usually sees about 13 days at or below 70 degrees during the month of June, and four days in the 80’s. This year Tahoe City has seen 14 days below 71 degrees during the month of June, and four days in the 80’s.
Thanks to an expanding area of high pressure, temperatures will continue to soar over the next several days reaching the upper 80’s at Tahoe by Monday. It will still be a tad cool to get in the water this weekend with temperatures in the upper 70’s on Saturday and mid 80’s on Sunday. It will be great for hiking or just hanging out at the lake though.
Lots of people like to float the Truckee this time of year, but keep in mind the water temperature is still quite cold. It varies by several degrees each year, but so far the water temperature is roughly 70 degrees along the Upper Truckee at South Lake Tahoe, and about 63 degrees in Sparks. Keep in mind lots of different factors such as the amount of shade around the sensor could affect the reading. The overall theme is, be prepared for cold water. The water temperature along the Oregon coastline is currently in the 50’s, and according to watertemperature.net, Lake Tahoe is usually in the 60’s this time of year. In contrast, according to NOAA the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida coastline is nearly 90 degrees right now. Would you rather have a cold shower or hot bath?
You’ll want to find a way to cool off next week with high temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees in the valley. We have yet to make it up to the century mark at the Reno Airport this summer, but we’ve come close with a high of 99 degrees. Whether we make it up to 100 or not, it will be hot next week, so I hope you enjoyed the cooler weather last weekend. As a ridge centers itself over the four corner region, some moisture will be able to move in here by next Thursday. Combine the moisture with lots of heat and we could see some thunderstorms next week as well. We really haven’t had that many thunderstorms this summer. Have a good weekend.