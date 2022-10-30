There is a good chance for snow Tuesday and Wednesday in the Sierra. The amount of snow will vary depending on your location, but the Sierra will see the most. Nothing more than an inch of snow will fall in the valley, but that is all it takes to make roadways slick. Halloween will be dry with increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 60’s. Winds will be strong Tuesday morning through the evening hours as the front rolls through. This is a good storm for this time of year, but compared to January standards we’ve seen much stronger. There will be moderate impacts along I80 at Donner and high impacts along Mt. Rose Highway. In Reno, impacts will be low on Tuesday but moderate on Wednesday, especially in the morning. Slightly worse in the hills and places like the North Valleys.
The low will extend southward from Canada beginning Tuesday morning and move eastward through Thursday. There will be the most spill over late Tuesday into Wednesday as cold air moves in. This will give Reno a chance for snow during the Wednesday morning commute. Snow totals will range from 5-12 inches above 7000’ and 2-6 inches at lake level. The hills will see between 1-3 inches and the lowest elevations will pick up less than an inch. The valley will see just rain during the day Tuesday, with snow levels crashing Tuesday night. It will be cold enough for snow in the central and southern Sierra by Tuesday afternoon but northeast California will see snow as early as Tuesday morning. The rain and snow Tuesday will be along the frontal band and widespread. Behind the front the precipitation will be more showery and spotty in nature. This means totals will vary greatly for the second half of the storm. There is less certainty with Wednesday’s showers so stay tuned for updates. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the Sierra beginning late Monday night and going through Wednesday afternoon. Storm chances comes to an end Thursday, but highs will only be in the 40’s.
Winds will be strong on Tuesday, mainly in the late morning and early afternoon. At this time many valley locations will see wind gusts over 40mph and wind prone areas could see wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. Ridge tops will see the strongest wind speeds, reaching 90 miles per hour before the front arrives. Once the snow falls wind speeds will ease, but not completely. Which means visibility will be low too, because of blowing snow.
Temperatures will go from the upper 60’s on Halloween to the upper 50’s Tuesday and mid 40’s on Wednesday. Lows will fall below freezing as well. It’s going to be cold this week so make sure to winterize your irrigation systems and put away any holiday decorations by Tuesday if you haven’t done so already. Follow me on Facebook at KTVN Angela Schilling and Twitter or Instagram at Angela Schilling.