The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is running an ongoing investigation on a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Saturday morning.
NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving north on Southbound 395 near Airport Rd. when it struck a Hyundai driving in the number one travel lane.
The passenger riding in the Hyundai was transported to the hospital from the scene via CareFlight with suspected life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai, Fallon Montanucci, was pronounced dead at the scene.
NHP tells us they suspect that speed and impairment were factors in the crash and they're running further investigation.
Any developments will be posted here.