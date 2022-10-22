On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1.
This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
A different Carson City church hosts the warming shelter each month.
The warming shelter was founded more than six years ago after a homeless man died of hypothermia while sleeping outdoors in Carson City. NOTS founder and president Deacon Craig Lagier says that since the shelter opened, no one has died from exposure to the cold in the city.
To learn more about the NOTS shelter, you can reach them at 775-600-2632.