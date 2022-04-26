An investigation is underway after an apartment on Robinhood Drive, near the Peppermill casino Monday night.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. and injured five people.
The Reno Fire Department says fire crews knocked down the main fire in less than ten minutes. Five of the tenants were taken to the hospital - none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Several units were destroyed - nine units in all were affected.
“The Red Cross will continue working with these families over the coming days and weeks to connect them with community resources,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “In time of crisis, our dedicated staff and volunteers are ready to help support their community and neighbors at a moment’s notice. No one should ever have to go through a crisis alone.”
Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire, but they think it started in a kitchen on the second floor.