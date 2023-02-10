Northern Nevada Math Club (NNVMath), a local 501(c)3 non-profit, seeks to increase the number of students pursuing math-based careers by providing scholarships for financial support.
This scholarship has been created for the continued education and acknowledgement of NNVMath program participants who have advocated and promoted the culture of NNVMath.
Applicants must be a NNVMath Competition Team member of good standing or will have participated in four of the six 2022-23 MathRocks! contests offered by NNVMath.
Applicants must also plan on graduating from high school in 2023 or 2024 and pursuing a post-secondary education.
An independent committee will select the recipients and the scholarship amount to be received. They may select one or multiple recipients. The minimum amount to be awarded to a recipient is $250 and the combined maximum of amounts awarded may not exceed $5000.
To apply, send a PDF containing your full name, contact information (email, phone number, mailing address), anticipated month and year of high school graduation, school currently being attended (homeschool students may need to provide additional information), your response to “What has being a part of NNVMath meant to you?” (250-500 words), your response to “Why is math important to you?” (250-500 words), and you a list of your historical participation and involvement with NNVMath.
Submit your application by email in PDF format to Sherry@NNVMath.org; by mail to NNVMath, PO Box 51022, Sparks, NV 89435; or drop off in person at the NNVMath Clubhouse at 1480 Linda Way in Sparks no later than reviewon Friday, February 17, 2023.
Questions regarding this scholarship program can be directed to Executive Director, Sherry Griffin, at Sherry@NNVMath.org.