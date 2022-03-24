Host Families Needed for TMCC International Students

Students at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) were evacuated Thursday around 4:45 p.m. after the college received a tip of a possible threat. TMCC announced that all of their campuses were closed for the rest of the day, Thursday. 

The college says they've taken all precautionary efforts to ensure the safety of the campus community.

University Police Services and assisting agencies conducted a thorough search and say the situation has been resolved without any incident. No one was hurt and no imminent danger currently exists. 

Classes and regular operations will resume on Friday, March 25th.