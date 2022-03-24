Students at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) were evacuated Thursday around 4:45 p.m. after the college received a tip of a possible threat. TMCC announced that all of their campuses were closed for the rest of the day, Thursday.
TMCC Alerts— Truckee Meadows Community College (@tmccnevada) March 25, 2022
Campus closure update
All TMCC classes for Thurs. March 24 are cancelled and all buildings are closed, effective immediately.
The college says they've taken all precautionary efforts to ensure the safety of the campus community.
University Police Services and assisting agencies conducted a thorough search and say the situation has been resolved without any incident. No one was hurt and no imminent danger currently exists.
Classes and regular operations will resume on Friday, March 25th.
As reported earlier today, this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. TMCC received a credible communication of a possible threat. All precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our campus community, and out of an abundance of caution, all of the classes for 3/24 were canceled.— Truckee Meadows Community College (@tmccnevada) March 25, 2022