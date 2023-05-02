No one was seriously injured after a delivery truck crashed into the Comstock History Center in Virginia City Monday.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office say that at 10 a.m., a large delivery type truck experienced mechanical problems and rolled backwards from C Street, down Union Street.
The truck would eventually crash into a large electrical box at the historical society building.
The driver was shaken up a bit, but there were no major injuries.
Union Street was closed while the vehicle was removed.