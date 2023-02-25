Three homes were damaged after a snow plow struck a propane tank in Serene Lakes, CA Saturday morning.
At 5:17 am, Truckee Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported gas leak after a residential propane tank between two houses was struck by a snow plow.
While units were responding, they were updated that the leaking propane tank was on fire.
The first arriving engine reported fire coming from the leaking propane tank and power lines down and quickly worked to evacuate nearby residents from their houses and establish a perimeter.
While monitoring the incident and awaiting representatives from the propane vendor and power company, first responders located a house directly across the street from the propane incident which had been involved in an explosion and was also on fire.
It is believed that the explosion occurred shortly after the propane tank was struck by the plow and the leaking Liquified Propane Gas (LPG) turned to vapor and traveled throughout the area, eventually finding an ignition source inside the house.
After controlling the fire and mitigating the leak, firefighters located two additional structures that had been damaged by the explosion.
There is currently no threat to the area.
Agencies assisting at the incident included CalFire, Olympic Valley Fire Department, CHP, Placer County Sheriff, PG&E, Liberty Utilities and AmeriGas. Additionally, mutual aid from the neighboring agencies ensured emergency service coverage for the Truckee Fire District.
The Truckee Fire Protection District reminds everyone to call 9-1-1 and move away from the area if they smell gas and to avoid creating sources of ignition when near a suspected gas leak.
(Truckee Fire District)