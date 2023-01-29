Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning.
This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was inside of the vehicle by one car, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
Luckily no injuries were sustained by anyone involved or by the Trooper.
State Police want to remind drivers to slow and move over for first responders.