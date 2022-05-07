Police say no one was injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Sparks Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened near the area of East Prater Way and Probasco Way around 5:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who had sustained minor injuries.
A Sparks Police officer says an altercation between two neighbors led to shots being fired.
It is unknown if the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the identity of the suspect, 20 year old Sparks resident Robert Abbott-Tisdell.
Abbott-Tisdell was located later in the evening in Sparks and arrested without incident.
There is no known danger to the public and no outstanding suspects.
No other parties were injured in the incident
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.