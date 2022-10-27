There are no weather tricks in the forecast this Halloween. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s over the weekend and upper 60’s to lower 70’s on Halloween. The air is quite dry for now, but that will change late Tuesday. Enjoy the mild, sunny, and quiet weather while it’s here. It will still be chilly in the morning this weekend, with lows near freezing. If you plan on going to the Nevada Day Parade, temperatures will be in the 30’s at 8am and mid 50’s by noon. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light. Could not ask for better weather this holiday weekend. Luckily, the rain and snow will hold off for trick or treating too. Which means kids, you can still wear your costume!
You may want to wear sleeves or a light sweater under your costume though, as temperatures will be in the upper 50’s Monday evening. More cloud cover will move in by Halloween afternoon and winds will pick up too. Overall, the trick or treat forecast looks great, but it could be warmer. Especially if you get cold easily. Wind speeds will be in the 20’s, which can make it feel colder.
According to climate, more often than not the weather is mild on Halloween in Reno. There was only one time since 1990 that Reno saw high temperatures in the 30’s on Halloween, and that was in 2003. The high temperature was 38 degrees. Going back 32 years, we’ve been in the 40’s three times and the 70’s ten times on Halloween. The Reno Airport has yet to see an inch of snow on Halloween. However, eight tenths was reported on October 31st, 1978. Our next storm arrives on Tuesday. So you could say the trick comes after the treat.