Weather Alert

...Snow showers will impact northwestern Churchill, southern Washoe, southwestern Pershing and northern Lyon Counties through 915 PM PDT... At 754 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of snow showers along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of Lovelock to 10 miles southwest of Trinity Junction to near Fernley. Movement was east at 15 mph. This will impact portions of Interstate 80 between Fernley and Imlay. HAZARD...Periods of moderate snowfall rates. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Reduced visibility and very slick roadways. Slow down if driving in the area. Locations impacted include... Fallon, Lovelock, Fernley, Hazen, Oreana, Imlay, Unionville, Nixon, Trinity Junction, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Junction U.S 50 And NV 116 (Stuart Rd), Seven Troughs Mountain, Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Trinity Peak, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground, Juniper Mountain, Fallon Municipal Airport and Desert Peak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH