Authorities say a non-compliant Tier 2 sex offender was arrested earlier this month in Washoe County.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit arrested Michael Welker on March 10th.
They say a criminal history check of Welker revealed that he had a prior conviction for Prohibited Sex Offender Acts when he was convicted of Statutory Sexual Seduction on April 20, 2007, in Washoe County. With that conviction, Welker was then required to register as a sex offender and register his address.
During their investigation, RSONU Detectives determined that the 39-year-old had not registered with the Nevada Sex Offender Registry.
The RSONU’s jurisdictional boundaries encompass all of Washoe County, including the Cities of Reno and Sparks.
Currently, deputies say there are about 1400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County area.
The offenders are monitored by investigators from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and Parole and Probation.
The RSONU is open Monday through Friday, 7:00AM-5:00PM, excluding holidays, and can be reached at 775-325-6483.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)