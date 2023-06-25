Project 150 Reno, a nonprofit that helps homeless and underprivileged high school students stay in school by providing clothing and other basic needs, hosted an open house and community celebration on Sunday.
“This is a chance for our donors, corporate sponsors, potential volunteers, school administrators and staff, and the community at large to see first-hand the impact that Project 150 Reno is making in Northern Nevada,” said Liz McFarland, lead volunteer for Project 150.
The event located at 1340 Foster Drive (behind the Bridge Church) included tours of the facility, refreshments, drawings, games and information on resources.
Project 150 Reno provides basic needs to more than 3,500 students at 30 high schools in Northern Nevada. That includes clothing, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and food, all for free.
“We’re seeing more than double the number of students today than when we first opened our boutique in 2019,” said Susan Dake, programs director. “We are 100 percent donations-based and volunteer-operated, so the support of our community is our lifeline. We want people to see where their money goes and what the effect their volunteer hours have.”
Project 150 Reno holds “shopping” hours weekly by appointment for the students, with the only requirement being an active high school ID.
“High school is tough enough, but imagine not having adequate hygiene products, clothing, or shoes that fit,” said volunteer Suzanne Bartone. “We help counteract some of those barriers, so kids can confidently continue their education.”
Keeping kids in school and on track to graduation is at the heart of Project 150 Reno’s efforts.
“It's truly amazing to see the impact we’re making on young people’s lives,” said volunteer Shannon Griffiths. “We get many first-time shoppers who are stunned that these resources are available to them at no cost. Many of our kids come from difficult and heartbreaking situations, but they have found support in the Project 150 community.”
For more information, you can visit their website at Project150Reno.org