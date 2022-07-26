Options Veterinary Care, a nonprofit, low-cost clinic in Reno, opened during the height of the pandemic and has been busy every since.
"Money for everyone is stretched tight right now," said Clinic Manager Carrie Brown. "We average over 150 calls a day. So the need is there and we help as many clients as we possibly can. We hear every day that people would either be going without food, their own medication, or would have to surrender their lifelong friend. We provide a way they can still keep their pets and keep their pets healthy."
The funding here comes through donations and community partners.
"Reno is one of the most generous communities when it comes to pets," Brown said.
And right now the community has a chance to help Options tap into some grant money, thanks to a grant challenge through USA Today.
"It's a chance for us to win a grant of up to $100,000," Brown said. "All we have to do is have the community back us a little bit and help us raise $6,000."
Even the smallest donation helps save lives.
"Every donation that we get really is lifesaving, not only for a pet, but for their owner," Brown said. "We see a lot of senior citizens here, a lot of disabled veterans, and their animals are their lives."
You can make donations online at www.optionsveterinarycare.org through August 12.