The Mono County Health Department is reporting a significant rise in Norovirus across the country, and in Mono County. Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, and employ preventative measures.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes acute vomiting and diarrhea.
Norovirus can survive for weeks on surfaces and objects, such as countertops, doorknobs, phones, and furniture, and can spread quickly in closed and crowded places such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and cruise ships.
Norovirus is sometimes called "stomach flu," but is not related to influenza (flu) viruses.
Common Symptoms of Norovirus:
• Diarrhea
• Vomiting
• Nausea
• Stomach pain
Norovirus infection can be prevented by washing hands with soap and water, cleaning contaminated surfaces and objects, and staying home when ill with vomiting and diarrhea.
How to Protect Yourself from Norovirus:
• Wash your hands often
• Rinse fruits and vegetables
• Cook shellfish thoroughly
• Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
• When possible, avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop;
For more information, questions, or concerns, please call Mono County Public Health at (760) 924-1830 or follow up with your pediatrician or medical provider.