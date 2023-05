As crews continue to get ready for potential wildfires, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has begun fire and fuel reduction services at homes in the area.

Crews are out now conducting defensible space evaluations.

According to the fire protection district, defensible space is the area between a house and a potential oncoming wildfire.

Getting rid of the things like dead or dense vegetation can help reduce wildfire threat.

Crews have also started curbside chipping services.