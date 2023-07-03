To prevent dangerous wildfires and injuries, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District announces the use of fireworks and solid fuels is forbidden.
Effective from June 26, 2023, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has imposed summer fire restrictions until further notice. These restrictions include a complete ban on the use of fireworks and solid fuels, including but not limited to sparklers, snakes, firecrackers, rockets and charcoal and wood.
This restriction also applies to the charcoal grilling areas in Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) parks and beaches.
They emphasize that complying with these regulations minimizes fire hazards and ensures the safety of our community.
Keep in mind that federal and state lands campfire restrictions may differ. Check the local fire restrictions pertinent to your location.
This is also a reminder during Red Flag Warnings, all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land management officials and fire agencies when there is the potential of critical weather that could lead to wildfire activity.
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is urging people to check the weather before participating in outdoor activities, prepare for wildfire and maintain your defensible space, and to sign up for their chipping and defensible space inspection services.
To learn more about how to prepare for wildfire and home hardening, visit Living With Fire Tahoe, and visit Code Red to register for emergency alert notifications in Washoe County.
(The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District assisted with this story.)