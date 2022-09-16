The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) will be offering flu vaccinations to individuals over the age of 8 beginning September 16, 2022, for as long as supplies last. Vaccines administered by NLTFPD will be offered at the Fire District’s main station located at 875 Tanager Street.
Walk-ins are welcome.
Vaccines will not be available at the Crystal Bay or Mount Rose Stations.
Each vaccine is $40.00, payable by cash, check or credit card.
Please note, if you are a Medicare patient, please visit your primary healthcare provider, Incline Village Community Hospital or local grocery or drug store Pharmacy for your vaccine.
The Fire District cannot accept Medicare for vaccines.
Please note that vaccines are only available to individuals 8 years of age and older and that we recommend younger children be taken to their pediatrician.
For convenience, Fire District personnel are available to visit homes or businesses by appointment to administer your vaccine.
There is no additional charge for this service however, the $40.00 vaccine fee still applies.
To make an appointment, you may call 775-831-0351, ext. 0.