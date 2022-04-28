The Washoe County School District’s (WCSD) only full-time online school is now accepting enrollment for the coming school year. North Star Online School is an accredited, tuition-free online school that serves students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The deadline for completing pre-registration forms and submitting required documents is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
“We are excited to provide this online learning opportunity to the students of Washoe County,” said David Kitchin, principal of North Star Online School. “Our teachers and staff members stand ready to engage with our students, and we look forward to the coming school year.”
Virtual orientation sessions will be held via Zoom for prospective students and their families later in the spring for those who have completed the pre-registration process.
North Star students may participate in elective classes and team sports at their zoned schools.
