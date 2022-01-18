Due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, North Valleys High School will go to temporary distance learning on January 19 and Thursday, January 20.
There will be no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school.
students will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers, and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information.
A two-day breakfast and lunch pack can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court, Sparks.
In-person instruction will resume on Friday, January 21.