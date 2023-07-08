Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes as northbound Interstate 580 is reduced to one lane in central Reno this weekend as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.
The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 10:
- Northbound I-580 reduced to one lane from Peckham Lane to Mill Street
- The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 through 4 a.m. Monday, July 10:
- South Virginia Street Exit 31 on ramp to northbound I-580
- Moana Lane on ramp to northbound I-580 (will close at 7 p.m. July 7)
- Northbound I-580 off ramp to Plumb Lane
- Northbound on-ramp to I-580 from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
- Northbound and southbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane between Moana Lane and Mill Street nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday night, July 10 through Friday morning, July 14.
- Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area. Motorists who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for extensive travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
Drivers have seen periodic lane reductions on this section of I-580 since mid April as crews resurface individual lanes of aging southbound interstate.
During two similar major construction weekends on southbound I-580, crews placed more than 14,000 tons of new asphalt to resurface the southbound interstate.
One additional major construction weekend is planned later this month for resurfacing of northbound lanes. Each major construction weekend allows crews to condense approximately one and half months of resurfacing construction into one weekend of work, while providing a smoother and longer-lasting pavement. Weekend hours also help avoid additional travel impacts to weekday commute hour traffic.
LANE/RAMP CLOSURES – CONTINUING THROUGH WINTER 2023:
Through winter 2023, drivers will also see the following intermittent lane reductions and overnight ramp closures on both directions of I-580 from south of Moana Lane (Peckham Lane) to Mill Street.
- Lanes will be reduced to three lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street 24/7.
- Lanes will be further reduced to between one and/or two lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.
- Individual interstate ramps will periodically be closed as resurfacing takes place in front of each ramp, with nearby marked detours available.
- Speed limits will be reduced to 55mph, 24/7.
Many sections of the interstate surface are more than 40 years of age. The project will resurface approximately two and a half miles of I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.
Age-related cracking of the concrete interstate surface will first be removed or filled in some areas, and a new asphalt surface placed for a smoother and safer drive. Certain segments of pavement between Mill Street and Villanova Drive were replaced or widened as part of previous road previous projects, and will not be replaced as part of the current reconstruction.
Bridge deck and maintenance improvements will also be made on the bridge viaduct structure carrying I-580 over the Regional Transportation Commission bus facilities between Plumb Lane and Villanova Drive, as well as on northbound I-580 bridges at Second and Fourth streets and Kietzke Lane.
In total, nearly 33,500 tons of asphalt will be used to provide a safer, smoother interstate surface for the as many as 170,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of interstate daily. The asphalt paving will provide an adaptable interstate surface to easily align with future phases of Reno spaghetti bowl renovations.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)