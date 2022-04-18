Nevada state troopers have arrested a northern California man after being accused of taking his 14-year-old stepdaughter who had been reported missing since July, 2021.
According to the FBI, Katauna Nateya Whisenant was reported missing July 23, 2021 and was believed to have been traveling with a man who left the Santa Rosa, California, area on March 30, 2022.
After receiving new information on April 1, 2022, the Crescent City Police Department got an arrest warrant for Santos Flores-Roman for child abduction.
On April 16, Nevada state troopers located Katuana and arrested Santos- Flores on his active warrant.
Investigators say they're working with the FBI on this case and the family has been notified.