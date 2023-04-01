Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) received a grant from The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Nevada, in the amount of $100,000.
The grant will help NNCCF enhance the quality of life for children with cancer and their families by providing financial assistance and compassionate support programs, all while advocating for increased research funds and raising public awareness.
“We are grateful to MolinaCares for the generous donation,” said Holly Aycock, Executive Director of NNCCF. “These funds will make a difference for local children battling cancer. We appreciate and recognize the significant impact of this very generous donation.”
Founded in 1980 as one clinic in Long Beach, Molina Healthcare is committed to addressing disparities in access to quality health care.
Now serving approximately 5.3 million members across 19 states, Molina Healthcare believes every person, family and community deserves access to high-quality health care regardless of their situation.
“We are committed to meeting the needs of those in the communities we serve,” said Rob Baughman, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Nevada. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with NNCCF and help support families dealing with childhood cancer.”
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to helping local children and their families affected by childhood cancer.
NNCCF’s programs and services include the Family Assistance Fund, Inspire survivorship program, Hope for the Holidays program and emotional support through No More Chemo celebrations and family activities.
For more information, call (775) 825-0888, visit www.nvchildrenscancer.org