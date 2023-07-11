The Northern Nevada Classics car club will be hosting a charity event to benefit RES-QUE, a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing at-risk dogs of all breeds, on Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cars of all makes and models are welcome to participate. Cars will leave Summit Racing at 10AM and will arrive at Reno Town Mall, where they will be led to a special section of the parking lot, where judges will be standing by. Be sure to come dressed in your favorite 1950’s attire.
The event will begin with a cruise starting at Summit Racing and ending at Reno Town Mall.
An after cruise event will start at 10 a.m. at the Reno Town Mall, and will include vendors, Dream Tacos and Cantina, and RES-QUE with doggies available for adoption.
A donation of any amount to RES-QUE is encouraged and welcomed when registering your vehicle to participate in the cruise.
Participants will be given a map and number when they register.
"The money raised from our 'Hang Your Head Out' cruising event will allow us to continue our mission of saving local and rural dogs from the shelter system. The money ensures foster dogs going to their forever home receive all necessary medical care, including spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip, beforehand, while freeing up funds to help our special needs dogs,” says Lori Mead, one of the founders of Res-Que.
Northern Nevada Classics, a local car club that was established in 2017, helps the community by organizing charity events throughout the year.
“Although we do charity events for all that hold a special place for us, animals tug at our hearts the most, “ says Kevin Degregori, President of Northern Nevada Classics.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Lori Mead at 775-379-5125 or Rene Biondo at 775-226-6271.