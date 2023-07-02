On Monday, July 3, regional partners are holding an event at the Nevada Humane Society to provide Independence Day safety information, while trying to find homes for the shelter animals and reduce the burden on the shelters.
Additionally, free adoptions of adult dogs and cats are available at the Humane Society and Washoe County Regional Animal Services will microchip all pets for free.
As of June 30, 2023, Washoe County’s animal shelter was at 70% capacity. However, the County is encouraging residents to microchip, tag and license pets, as well as foster and adopt dogs. The County is expecting a surge in lost animals because of the Fourth of July.
The Nevada Humane Society reports that during Independence Day, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from familiar environments and people, and become lost. Lost pets will only further burden already stressed shelters. Furthermore, the Reno Fire Department is reminding residents that use of any fireworks in Reno and Washoe County are illegal, and unsafe, especially for people and pets.
“Sadly the shelters in our community are nearly at capacity,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “One of the best decisions I have ever made was when I adopted my own dog from the Nevada Humane Society. This fur ball gives me more joy than I could ever ask for. If anybody is thinking about getting a pet, I ask that you seriously consider doing it now.”
Reno firefighters will show their support and interact with potential adopters at Monday’s event.
Representatives from the Nevada Humane Society will be available to provide information about the adoption process, answer questions, and help match prospective owners with the right furry companion.
Representatives from Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be available to answer questions regarding microchipping and licensing your pet.
Attendees will also be able to walk next door to Washoe County Regional Animal Services to get your pet a free microchip and tag.
In the meantime, all fees for adult dogs, adult cats and small animals are waived in an effort to help reduce the number of animals in the shelter at the Nevada Humane Society through July 16, 2023.
(City of Reno)