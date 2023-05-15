Home prices in Northern Nevada were down in April compared to the same time last year.
According to Sierra Nevada Realtors, the median price of an existing single-family home was $495,000, down nearly 9% from last year.
While we’re seeing prices down from 2022, they do seem to be increasing month-to-month.
According to the report, the median sales prices for a single-family home increased nearly 3% from March in the Reno-Sparks and greater Carson City areas.
The realtor group says we’ll likely see home prices inch slightly higher as we move into summer. They still say it’s a good time to enter the housing market, either as a buyer or seller.
The group points to a more competitive and healthier marketplace.