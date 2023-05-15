Weather Alert

...Heating Up with Rises on Area Waterways... ...Chances for Showers and Thunderstorms Late This Week... Heat: * Highs will warm 15-20 degrees above average by late this week. This translates to upper-80s to near 90 degrees across western Nevada valleys and upper-60s to mid-70s for Sierra valleys. These temperatures are more typical in late June and could introduce moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer western Nevada valleys Thursday through the weekend. Snowmelt and Stream Rises: * Rising temperatures will continue accelerating snowmelt this week. If recreating outdoors, stay away from streams and rivers as they will flow fast, cold, and high. While it may seem like a good idea to jump into the rivers to cool off, the water is extremely cold and shock can quickly set it, causing loss of motor function. There are also likely to be snow bridges present in the backcountry with water flowing beneath them. Use extreme caution. * There is potential for the East and West Forks of the Carson River to reach minor flood stage later this week and into the weekend. The East and West Forks and Mainstem of the Walker River could reach minor to moderate flood stage during the same time frame. For more detailed river forecasts, visit www.cnrfc.noaa.gov. Shower and Thunderstorm Chances: * Shower and thunderstorm chances return mid-late week, but will be spotty, with a 10-15% chance mainly in southern Mono/Mineral Co. These chances will expand across the eastern Sierra and western Nevada by the weekend with a 15-25% chance at any given location to see a storm.