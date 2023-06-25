Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading Nevada’s global engagement through refugee resettlement, language access and international exchanges hosted its third iteration of World Refugee Day Sunday at Miguel Ribera Park.
NNIC says it is the only refugee resettlement agency in northern Nevada and has helped more than 500 individuals find new lives in Reno and Sparks since beginning this work in 2016.
The event showcased stories from Ukrainian refugee Elizabeth Sierova (Liza), recognize young high school graduates, highlight dances and written word and poetry from refugee youth performers, while featuring multi-cultural music.
A resource village offered refugees and other attendees information from community organizations and services that can help them better establish their lives here in the Silver State.