Northern Nevada Medical Center (NNMC) has expanded its surgical services in Sparks to include aquablation therapy, a procedure used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) otherwise known as an enlarged prostate. NNMC recently performed its first cases in partnership with Matthew McCormack, M.D., physician at Urology Nevada.
“Many men suffer from symptoms of an enlarged prostate and aquablation therapy represents the latest innovation for treating this condition,” said McCormack. “It’s important to allow as many patients as possible in our region to have access to this procedure to help manage their condition. The technology provides men with long-term solutions to this condition.”
Aquablation therapy is the only image-guided, heat free, automated robotic therapy for BPH, and it uses real-time image guidance, personalized treatment planning, automated robotic execution, and heat-free waterjet resection to precisely remove prostate tissue. This minimally invasive robotic procedure results in standardized outcomes for long-term BPH symptom relief.
The prostate is a small gland found just below the bladder that can cause symptoms and discomfort when enlarged. BPH symptoms include frequent or urgent need to urinate, weak urine stream, dribbling at the end of urination and not being able to fully empty the bladder. Although the risk of BPH increases with age, men who are at higher risk include those over the age of 50, overweight, inactive, and those who have a family history of BPH.
Aquablation therapy is available for patients suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH and can be performed on prostates of any size. In clinical studies, the procedure has been shown to provide long-term symptom relief.
Men should seek care from their medical provider if they experience any symptoms, including difficulty urinating. Emergency medical care should be sought if there is blood in the urine, pain or burning when urinating, or if there is an inability to urinate.
To learn more about surgical services at Northern Nevada Health System, visit northernnevadahealth.com.