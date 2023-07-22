Today the Northern Nevada Pride Festival was held at Wingfield Park.
People who went could enjoy live music at three different stages, food, drinks and several vendors.
Some in the LGBTQ+ community say this event is important for their freedom of expression.
"This event is so important because it's an opportunity for our community to come out and be able to identify however they choose to and to really be in an environment where they are safe and happy," said Jeromy Manke, Director of Northern Nevada Pride.
The pride festival has grown a lot over its 10 years.
Their first festival brought in about 2,500 people and now they average about 15,000 attendees.
Each five-dollar donation to get into the festival goes to support Our Center, which is the only LGBTQ+ center in the area.
The event is part of Artown.
Event organizers tell us they are grateful the state allows them to hold this festival.
"So, I think that we are so lucky to be in the great state of Nevada where we are able to have these kinds of celebrations and be accepted by our local municipality and state municipality in the sort of face of adversity nationwide," said YeVonne Allen, Media and Marketing Director, Northern Nevada Pride.
This pride festival takes inspiration from the first ever pride in New York.
"You know we really take off of the tradition of the first pride that took place in New York City back in 1970 after the stonewall riots and the whole point of that was just to express that we are here, we deserve to be represented we deserve to identify as we are and be supported," Manke said.
For some people, while there's many fun things to do there, it's the resources and connectivity that makes it worthwhile.
"There's resources available if you find yourself struggling because while we're in a city we are kind of small by comparison and depending on where you are in the city sometimes you do feel alone and when you come to this event you remember that there's so many people you can talk to and meet and just get that really good feeling and I'm just buzzing from all the good feelings I've had all day here," said Renee Armstrong, Pride Festival visitor.